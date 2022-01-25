Steamboat Springs will celebrate 2022 Olympians at Howelsen Hill next weekend

The Steamboat Springs High School band plays at the Olympic Send-Off at Steamboat Ski Area in January 2018.

The community is invited to celebrate the continuation of Steamboat’s rich Olympic tradition at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Howelsen Hill.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, the city, the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are teaming up to host an event honoring the athletes who will compete in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and all those who have competed in the past.

The event will focus on the community in Steamboat that continuously helps and allows athletes to reach the Olympics.

Those competing in Beijing will be present via video interviews, and family members will share their stories about what it takes to raise an Olympian.

Attendees will also see videos of Steamboat’s long list of Olympians, a flag parade of nations, the lighting of the Olympian Cauldron, plus cupcakes and a dance party.

Ahead of the 2022 Games, 96 Olympians have ties to Steamboat Springs.

Athletes competing this winter are already on their way to the games, which begin on Thursday, Feb. 3 — or Friday, Feb. 4, in Beijing because of the time difference. The opening ceremonies will air at 5 a.m. MST live on NBC and be replayed at 6 p.m MST on Friday, Feb. 4.

There is limited parking at Howelsen, so those looking to attend are encouraged to take public transportation.

See full coverage of those heading to the 2022 Winter Olympics at http://www.steamboatpilot.com/2022-winter-olympics.

Jaelin Kauf autographs a young Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier's jacket at Bob Adams Field. Kauf and Bryan Fletcher, both Steamboat Springs-trained skiers who will compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics, were greeted by a large group of young fans as the landed in Steamboat. They were flown from Park City, Utah to particpate in the Steamboat Olympic Send-Off event at Steamboat Ski Area.

