Steamboat Springs tree planting program grows with $4,000 grant

Steamboat Spring’s annual tree planting program may be set for a growth spurt this year after the city received a $4,000 grant from the Colorado Tree Coalition, which the city has also matched.

“This project and grant will enhance our annual tree planting program,” Parks Project Manager Aaron Stafford said in a news release. “The city will double the number of trees we’re able to plant in 2023.”

According to the city, the grant will go toward purchasing 40-45 balled-and-burlapped trees to replace dead or dying trees along Lincoln Avenue, as well as plant additional trees within parks, open spaces, and medians.

Balled-and-burlapped trees are dug out of the ground without disturbing the soil immediately surrounding the roots. That root ball is then wrapped in burlap, allowing for healthy and efficient transportation.

The Colorado Tree Coalition is a nonprofit focused on preserving, renewing and enhancing community forests statewide. Since 1991, the coalition has awarded grants to 225 communities and organizations totaling more than $1.1 million, according to the release.