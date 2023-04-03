Steamboat Springs Transit will shift to summer bus schedule April 10

Despite the Steamboat Resort extending its season a week, Steamboat Springs Transit will still transition its service to the summer schedule beginning Monday, April 10.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs Transit will shift into its summer service schedule for the free bus starting Monday, April 10, even as Steamboat Resort stays open one week longer.

Steamboat Springs Transit summer service will enjoy similar routes as last season, and the free, on-demand ride service Yellow Zone will continue, according to a news release on Monday, April 3.

“The free bus connects people to the places they love to go across Steamboat Springs,” Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said in the release. “SST moves more than one million riders a year and operates one of the most efficient rural transportation systems in the state so hop aboard and leave the driving to us this summer.”

Residents and visitors can see bus schedule and track buses in real-time using RouteShout . To see the full summer schedule, go to SteamboatSprings.net/166/Transit .