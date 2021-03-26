Steamboat Springs Transit shifts to summer schedule April 12

Steamboat Springs Transit will be moving to its summer schedule April 12 with some changes due to summer construction projects. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Transit will officially move to its traditional summer service for the free bus starting April 12 with several route modifications made due to various projects occurring over the summer.

“Providing convenient and reliable transit options for our community remains top of mind for us and that requires us to be flexible,” said Transit Manager Jonathan Flint in a news release. “Whether from the pandemic last year or the summer ahead filled with construction projects, we must adapt to ensure that transportation options remain viable and work for the majority of our citizens.”

Due to several planned road projects, including the Steamboat Boulevard/Mount Werner Road roundabout, SST will combine the Red Line and the Green Line this summer, proving one continuous loop between west Steamboat/downtown and the mountain area. This line will provide 20-minute service throughout the day, and no transfer will be required.

Additionally, a few stops previously served by those lines will not be available due to the construction including Ski Time Square, Burgess Creek Road, Steamboat Boulevard, The Ponds, Steamboat Hotel. Fairfield Inn and the Holiday Inn. However, with these changes, SST will establish a few temporary summer stops close to some of those locations.

Daytime service switches to a combination of the Night Line and Night Line Condo at 7 p.m. (toward mountain/condo) and 7:36 p.m. (toward downtown/west Steamboat). This summer, night service comes to each stop every one hour and 20 minutes. Passengers must plan ahead to ensure they do not miss the less frequent night buses.

The last bus to the ski area departs Stockbridge Transit Center at 11 p.m. Buses from the west end will only travel as far as 13th Street (mountain bound) after the 11 p.m. Stockbridge departure. The final bus to downtown leaves the Gondola Transit Center at 11:23 p.m.

The Yellow Line will again provide on-call service across its route, which spans from Hilltop Parkway to Colorado Mountain College and Fairview neighborhood to the high school. Yellow Line service begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 6:20 p.m. Pickups within the Yellow Line on-call area can be requested a day in advance or on the same day; however, on-call service is on a first-come, first-served basis. On-call service can be arranged by calling 970-879-3717 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A face mask covering the nose and mouth is required and buses are currently running at 50% capacity or approximately 15 passengers. Buses continue to undergo an extensive sanitization process every night, which follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Transit Administration.

Call 970-879-3717 or visit https://steamboatspringstransit.routematch.com/fixedroute/ for more information.