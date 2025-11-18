Steamboat Springs Transit returning to winter schedule later this month

Steamboat Springs Transit will shift into winter operations beginning Nov. 29 and running through April 12.

The Main Line — the loop between West Steamboat, downtown and the mountain area — will provide 30-minute continuous service in the early morning, from 5:54 a.m.-8:09 a.m., and evenings, from 8 p.m.-12:29 a.m.

During the day, the Main Line will pair the Red Line with the Green Line, running roughly from 7:30 a.m.-8:54 p.m.

The Blue Line and Orange Line will provide a loop connecting hotels and motels south of the ski area on U.S. Highway 40, The Ponds and several other condo properties to the Gondola Transit Center. The Blue/Orange Lines will run from 7:38 a.m.-9:01 p.m.

The Purple Line will continue service to the northern condominiums, Yampa Valley Medical Center, Central Park Plaza and the gondola base from 7:22 a.m.-6:50 p.m.

The Yellow Zone — a free on-demand ride service — will also return. Download the Yellow Zone app to request on-demand rides within the service area from 7 a.m.-6:20 p.m. daily. The service area includes downtown and some surrounding neighborhoods. Transfers are required to go to West Steamboat, the ski area or the condominiums area.

Regional service between Steamboat Springs and Craig will include three daily departures in each direction as well as reverse direction service. Steamboat Springs Transit’s regional rates remain the same as last year.

To view a map of buses in real time, visit TinyUrl.com/mwmxmbsx.

To learn more about Steamboat Springs Transit, visit SteamboatSprings.net/166/Transit .