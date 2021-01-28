Steamboat Springs Transit director appointed to statewide board
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Transit Director Jonathan Flint has been appointed to the Colorado Transit and Rail Advisory Committee, a move that he said will help him put Steamboat on the statewide map.
The committee works with the Colorado Department of Transportation to ensure all areas of the state are receiving appropriate transportation funding and to improve transportation resources between areas of the state, such as the new Bustang Outrider providing service from Craig to Denver.
“Jonathan truly is a guru of transportation,” said City Manager Gary Suiter.
Flint said the committee will look specifically at Steamboat Springs Transit as the city continues to grow but also at providing more options for statewide transit from the Yampa Valley.
“The goal is to really make sure there’s a good, interconnected service option,” Flint said.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
