Steamboat Springs track team competes at Rifle Invite

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School track team had a chance to compete for the first time this season at the Rifle Invite on Friday, March 15. It was the first time the Sailors were able to set foot on a real track and participate in field events after weeks of snowy conditions in Steamboat.

Steamboat’s Winter Boese won the 800-meter in a field of 44 athletes and Maggi Congdon won the 1,600 in a field of 47 runners. The 4×100-meter relay of Maddie Craigen, freshman Elise Colby, Adalia George and Kari Saunders took eighth place. The 4×400-meter relay team of Siera Harrison, Kelsey Hamilton, Boese and Congdon claimed third out of 15 teams.

Shilo Lottes took fifth place in pole vault and eighth in shot put.

On the boys side, James Lahrman came in 12th out of 76 athletes in the 200 meters then seventh in the 400 meters. Connor Prost took 11th in the 400 meters.

Thomas Lewer was 10th out of 55 in the 800 while Bowden Tumminello was close behind in 12th. Eric Casey took second in pole vault and third in the 110-meter hurdles. The 4×200-meter relay of Chris Morris, Josh Hamilton, Trace Walker and Aubrey Morrison took eighth place.

The team dedicated its first track meet to the Shaw family.