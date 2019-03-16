 Steamboat Springs track team competes at Rifle Invite | SteamboatToday.com

Steamboat Springs track team competes at Rifle Invite

Steamboat Springs track athletes, from left to right, Bowden Tumminello, Chris Morris and Molly Look enjoy the first track meet of the season on Friday, March 15, at Rifle. (Courtesy Photo)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School track team had a chance to compete for the first time this season at the Rifle Invite on Friday, March 15. It was the first time the Sailors were able to set foot on a real track and participate in field events after weeks of snowy conditions in Steamboat.

Steamboat’s Winter Boese won the 800-meter in a field of 44 athletes and Maggi Congdon won the 1,600 in a field of 47 runners. The 4×100-meter relay of Maddie Craigen, freshman Elise Colby, Adalia George and Kari Saunders took eighth place. The 4×400-meter relay team of  Siera Harrison, Kelsey Hamilton, Boese and Congdon claimed third out of 15 teams.

The Steamboat Springs High School track team competed in honor of the Shaw family, wearing purple bows and writing on their legs, “Live like Sancy, Fight like Charlie.” (Courtesy photo)

Shilo Lottes took fifth place in pole vault and eighth in shot put.

On the boys side, James Lahrman came in 12th out of 76 athletes in the 200 meters then seventh in the 400 meters. Connor Prost took 11th in the 400 meters.

Thomas Lewer was 10th out of 55 in the 800 while Bowden Tumminello was close behind in 12th. Eric Casey took second in pole vault and third in the 110-meter hurdles. The 4×200-meter relay of Chris Morris, Josh Hamilton, Trace Walker and Aubrey Morrison took eighth place.

The team dedicated its first track meet to the Shaw family.

