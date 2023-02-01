Steamboat Springs to utilize Oak, Yampa streets for Winter Carnival traffic detours

Instead of only utilizing Oak Street, the new Winter Carnival detour route — in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 — will employ a circular configuration that diverts U.S. Highway 40 eastbound traffic to Yampa Street between 11th and Fifth streets, and U.S. 40 westbound traffic to Oak Street between Fifth and 11th streets.

Steamboat Springs is implementing a new traffic detour plan during Winter Carnival street events from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12. The changes aim to better serve U.S. Highway 40 through traffic, enhance emergency access and improve traffic circulation, according to a news release from the city.

Instead of only utilizing Oak Street, the new detour route will employ a circular configuration that diverts U.S. 40 eastbound traffic to Yampa Street between 11th and Fifth streets, and U.S. 40 westbound traffic to Oak Street between Fifth and 11th streets. The city has hired a traffic control company from Grand Junction to assist with signage, barriers and flaggers at some locations.

“The new route allows for emergency vehicles to travel unobstructive across town and for large semi-trucks to more easily navigate the detour turns at Fifth and 11th streets,” said Steamboat Springs Police Department Interim Chief Mark Beckett.

While the detours are active, there will be no parking available in the following areas:

The north side of Oak Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, 10th and 11th streets, and the west side of 11th Street to the alley.

The south side of Yampa Street between 10th and 11th streets, and the west side of 11th Street between the alley and Yampa Street.

Additionally, the Fifth Street bridge will be closed to northbound traffic during the street events. All traffic accessing Howelsen Hill, the Ice Arena or the Brooklyn neighborhood should use River Road on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

Individuals looking to access neighborhoods north of downtown should plan to utilize Third, Fourth and 12th streets during the closures.

Temporary bus stops for westbound Steamboat Springs Transit routes will be found on Oak Street at Fifth, Seventh and Ninth streets. Eastbound routes will use the same cross streets, but will be located on Yampa Street. Additional unscheduled bus services are planned throughout Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 to help transport people to and from Winter Carnival festivities.

The city asks motorists to remain patient, alert and to follow traffic control directions as Steamboat expects a high volume of spectators for the Winter Carnival events.

“The city would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation as the new detour plan is implemented,” City Manager Gary Suiter said. “On behalf of everyone at the city, we wish you a safe and wonderful Winter Carnival celebration.”

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/events .