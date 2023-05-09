Steamboat Springs to send both lacrosse teams to state

Steamboat Springs' boys and girls lacrosse teams have reached their state championships this season as the No. 4 and No. 18 seeds respectively. The boys earned a first-round bye and play at home Friday, May 12, while the girls travel to Grand Junction for a game against Fruita Monument on Tuesday, May 9.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs boys and girls lacrosse have each navigated through challenging season schedules to qualify for their respective state championships.

The girls finished the year with a 6-7 overall record, winning four league games. The team earned the No. 18 seed for the tournament in a field of 24 and were scheduled to go against No. 15 Fruita Monument in Grand Junction on Tuesday night, May 9.

In the regular season, Steamboat defeated Fruita Monument at home in early April, winning 13-7 on the back of freshman Kate Ryan’s hat trick and junior goaltender Sophie Picking’s six saves.

Steamboat boys lacrosse also made the tournament, winning the competitive 4A Western Slope League and earning a first-round tournament bye as the No. 4 seed.

The Sailors went an impressive 13-2 on the year, losing just one league matchup all season.

The boys will go up against the winner of No. 13 Ponderosa and No. 20 Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12 at Gardner Field.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.