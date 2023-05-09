Steamboat Springs to send both lacrosse teams to state
Steamboat Springs boys and girls lacrosse have each navigated through challenging season schedules to qualify for their respective state championships.
The girls finished the year with a 6-7 overall record, winning four league games. The team earned the No. 18 seed for the tournament in a field of 24 and were scheduled to go against No. 15 Fruita Monument in Grand Junction on Tuesday night, May 9.
In the regular season, Steamboat defeated Fruita Monument at home in early April, winning 13-7 on the back of freshman Kate Ryan’s hat trick and junior goaltender Sophie Picking’s six saves.
Steamboat boys lacrosse also made the tournament, winning the competitive 4A Western Slope League and earning a first-round tournament bye as the No. 4 seed.
The Sailors went an impressive 13-2 on the year, losing just one league matchup all season.
The boys will go up against the winner of No. 13 Ponderosa and No. 20 Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12 at Gardner Field.
