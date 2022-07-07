Steamboat Springs Swim Team sending 7 swimmers to Colorado State Meets

Six of the seven Steamboat Springs Swim Team members who qualified for the State Meet, Ivy Ladrow, Christian Biglow, Stovin Briggs, Anthony Maul, Oliver Catlett and Lander Martyn, pose in the pool after practice at the Old Town Hot Springs on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Seven swimmers from the Steamboat Springs Swim Team are heading to the Colorado State Meets in Denver and Colorado Springs at the end of the month.

These swimmers have dedicated much of their time to practice and improve at the Old Town Hot Springs in the hopes of qualifying for the State Meets.

Zoe Anfang, Stovin Briggs and Ivy Ladrow will represent Steamboat at the “13-and-up” meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton from July 21-24.

Anfang qualified in the 100-meter butterfly, 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, and the 200 individual medley.

Briggs qualified in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyle, 100 and 200 fly, and 200 IM events.

Ladrow qualified for the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 100 backstroke events.

“Swimming to me is a means of being active and it’s a sport I’ve always enjoyed,” Briggs said. “Water has always felt like home to me. The team is always really nice and it’s fun to have individual goals and team goals.”

Christian Biglow, Oliver Catlett, Lander Martyn and Anthony Maul will compete the following week at the U.S. Air Force Academy from July 29-31 for the 12-and-under meet.

Biglow will be competing in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, and the 50 backstroke.

Catlett qualified for the 50 and 200 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, and 50 butterfly events. Martyn will be competing in the 50 and 100 breast events. Maul qualified for the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke events.

“The team mentality on Steamboat is probably the best I’ve ever seen and every meet we always have the loudest cheering and we’re always at the end cheering each other on,” Martyn said.

Ivy Ladrow, Stovin Briggs, Oliver Catlett, Anthony Maul, Lander Martyn and Christian Biglow line up against the pool wall after practice at the Old Town Hot Springs on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ladrow, 14, will also represent the Colorado in the 2022 Western Zone Age Group Championship in Elk Grove, California, from Aug. 3-6.

Ladrow has been swimming since she was 8 years old and has made it to the state championships every year since she started. She turned her sights on the Western Zone Championship when she was 10 and finally reached her goal just four years later.

“Swimming is a huge part of my life, and I really love it. The swim team is very supportive of your goals and working hard,” Ladrow said.

The swim team will be making one last stop before state, as the team is traveling this weekend to Grand Junction with 24 swimmers competing in the Western Slope Championships from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10.

This is one last opportunity for the swimmers to make a qualifying time and be able to compete in more events at the Colorado State Meet.

Coach Patti Worsley is proud of her swimmers and appreciates the hard work they have all put into their craft.

“They’ve really worked on their technique, really put the time in to work on their strokes and they’re just ready to shine,” Worsley said. “They work hard, they train hard and I’m just looking forward to seeing them have a successful summer season and achieving all of their goals.”

