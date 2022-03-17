Steamboat Springs student earns Girl Scouts highest honor

Steamboat Springs High School student and Girl Scout Troop 54595 member Zofia Stroman began working toward the Girl Scout Gold Award, the most prestigious award that Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors can earn, in August of 2020.

As a student of documentary filmmaking and photography, Stroman recognized a need to document the impact COVID-19 has had on Steamboat Springs.

“It’s important to keep a record of how life is going for people in a smaller community,” she said. “In a big city, there are more reporters and journalists. In a smaller town, sometimes people don’t always have as much documentation of how life is during these hard times.”

Troop mentor Nancy Mucklow suggested Stroman contact Tread of Pioneers Museum curator Katie Adams about her idea.

“I thought it was a fantastic idea,” Adams said. “Zofia has contacts and a perspectives that are unique. I was excited to partner with her and act as her Gold Award Project Advisor.”

This month, Stroman completed her project and presented it to the Girl Scout Gold Award council and earned her Gold Award.

With over 100 hours of work, Stroman learned about conducting oral history interviews, documentary film making and editing, legal considerations and much more.

Stroman’s nine-minute-long film now lives, for perpetuity, in the museum’s digital archive.

It is also viewable on the museum’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1eDKZF5utA .

Additonally, Stroman will be hosting a special showing of her film at Tread of Pioneers Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, and the event is open to the public.

She will also share “Tips & Tricks” she learned about film-making.