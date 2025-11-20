Steamboat Springs Ski Town Lions Club Christmas annual tree fundraiser returns

The Steamboat Springs Ski Town Lions Club’s annual Christmas tree sale is returning Saturday and will run through Dec. 20 at the Christy Sports location in Central Park Plaza.

All proceeds will support local causes, including scholarships, LiftUp of Routt County, Routt County Search and Rescue, the Piknik Theatre and more.

Fresh-cut Fraser Fir trees ranging from seven to 12 feet will be available for purchase.

“By purchasing your Christmas tree from the Lions Club, you’re not just bringing home a beautiful Fraser Fir — you’re helping to strengthen the Steamboat Springs community and support neighbors in need,” states a news release from the organization.