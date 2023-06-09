Steamboat seeks volunteers for new Recycling Ambassador program

Steamboat Springs will be launching several Spur Change initiatives this summer, including a Recycling Ambassador program aimed at educating community members and encouraging positive recycling practices in multifamily housing complexes.

“The city has a goal to divert 85% of our waste stream through composting and recycling by 2050, with an interim goal of 46% by 2030,” Community Recycling Coordinator Alicia Archibald said in a news release. “By engaging passionate volunteers in their own neighborhoods, we hope to help educate residents on recycling best practices to increase recycling collection rates and decrease contamination within our multifamily housing complexes.”

As a result, the city is seeking volunteers to help. As a Recycling Ambassador, volunteers will work in their multifamily housing complexes to educate neighbors about recycling and other waste-reduction strategies.

Recycling Ambassadors will help with the following education and outreach:

Educate neighbors on proper recycling habits and general waste reduction.

Engage fellow residents through education and recycling initiatives within each complex.

Provide information about the recycled materials accepted by local waste collection services.

Bridge the gap between awareness and action by motivating residents to reduce waste and recycle properly.

Increase recycling collection rates and decrease contamination within the community.

Help ensure each complex is recycling to its full potential.

To help support this and other summer sustainability efforts, the city has hired Stephanie Furtivo as a waste diversion education intern. Furtivo will assist with educating community members about current recycling and composting initiatives available in Steamboat.

Starting with the first Farmers Market of the season, Furtivo is expected to attend public events this summer promoting the city’s free kitchen compost pail giveaway , educating local youth at summer camp and assisting with the new Recycling Ambassador program.

For more about the Recycling Ambassador program, go to SteamboatSprings.net/spurchange .