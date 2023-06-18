Steamboat Springs’ sales tax revenue up 9.2% in April; STR tax at $4.7M year to date

Detailed in the city’s April 2023 sales, use, accommodation and STR tax report , Steamboat Springs collected 9.28% more revenue — an increase of $181,648 — than April 2022.

Additionally, the city’s year-to-date sales tax collections are up 9.71% through the same period last year. For the past five years, April collections have represented about 5% of annual collections.

Comparing April to the same month last year, there were notable increases in the utilities (30.16%) and grocery stores and other food sellers (9.21%) categories over last April, and increases were seen in most geographical area categories.

April collections for the city’s accommodation tax were 12.94% higher than they were in 2022, and the year-to-date accommodation tax collection is up 8.2%.

Steamboat Springs’ short-term rental tax was $315,851 in April, and year to date collections are over $4.7 million.

Revenue from the city’s building use tax was $182,543 in April.