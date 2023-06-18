Steamboat Springs’ sales tax revenue up 9.2% in April; STR tax at $4.7M year to date
Detailed in the city’s April 2023 sales, use, accommodation and STR tax report, Steamboat Springs collected 9.28% more revenue — an increase of $181,648 — than April 2022.
Additionally, the city’s year-to-date sales tax collections are up 9.71% through the same period last year. For the past five years, April collections have represented about 5% of annual collections.
Comparing April to the same month last year, there were notable increases in the utilities (30.16%) and grocery stores and other food sellers (9.21%) categories over last April, and increases were seen in most geographical area categories.
April collections for the city’s accommodation tax were 12.94% higher than they were in 2022, and the year-to-date accommodation tax collection is up 8.2%.
Steamboat Springs’ short-term rental tax was $315,851 in April, and year to date collections are over $4.7 million.
Revenue from the city’s building use tax was $182,543 in April.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.