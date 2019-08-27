Steamboat Springs runner helps USATF mountain running team earn third

Steamboat Springs High School junior Maggi Congdon runs the final leg of the girls 4x400-meter relay on Wednesday, April 17, at Gardner Field. The Steamboat team broke the school record and solidified its qualification for state.

Leah Vann

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Maggi Congdon, a senior cross country and track runner at Steamboat Springs High School, was named to the USA track and field U18 mountain running team in June, alongside four other Colorado runners.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the girls team took third, while Turkey placed second and Italy won the day. The U.S. and Turkey tied for second with 30 points, but the third Turkish runner finished 15th, ahead of the third U.S. runner.

The boys finished fifth, just four points out of a podium spot.

Congdon finish 18th overall, completing the 4.1K course in 21 minutes and 48 seconds, while Samantha Blair, out of Eagle, finished fifth with a time of 20:27.

James Gregory of Fort Collins led the U.S. boys, earning fourth overall with a time of 17:02.