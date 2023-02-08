Steamboat Springs, Routt County CityView portal down for maintenance Thursday night

CityView, the portal for many municipal services for Steamboat Springs and the Routt County building department, will be unavailable Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

According to a news release, upgrades to the system will require shutting down the host server, and the city plans to have all CityView services back online Friday morning.

“Hopefully, the program will be back in action a lot quicker, but we are allocating for the eight-hour period just in case,” said Rebecca Bessey, planning and community development director. “Our goal is to have CityView back up and running like normal Friday morning.”

As a result of the outage, all Routt County building department inspection requests for Friday, Feb. 10, must be submitted no later than Thursday at 4 p.m.