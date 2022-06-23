Steamboat Springs resident Keith Kramer releases book
The paperback version of “The Golden Land: The Story of a Jewish Family’s Journey from Ukraine to America in the Early 1900’s” will be available next month.
The Amazon Kindle eBook Edition was released on June 2 and is available online in the Amazon Kindle store. The paperback version will come out July 18.
According to a news release, the book’s authors, Ann Binder Anovitz and Keith Kramer, started collaborating on the writing of the manuscript in the mid-1990s.
Prior to this time, the story’s protagonist, Beryl Bernie Binder, was still alive and had contributed a large amount of background and detail about his family’s journey from the Ukraine area of Russia to America.
Within its 350 pages, “The Golden Land” not only features details and stories about Binder’s journey in the 1920s, it also provides insights into the daily lives of the Jewish people living in the Russian territories of Europe at the time.
Unfortunately, Anovitz died in 2019 after a long and prosperous business, personal and family life. However, her legacy lives on in the love she shared with everyone who knew her and her work, which can be found in the Children’s Books she published in both English and Spanish.
For more about “The Golden Land,” go to RicherLifeLLC.com/the-golden-land-2.
