Steamboat Springs reopens Yampa River for all recreational uses, except angling

A tuber floats down the Yampa River near the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Steamboat Springs reopened the river for all recreational uses, except angling.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Yampa River in Steamboat Springs is once again open to tubers, rafters, kayakers and other water recreationalists.

According to a Steamboat Springs news release, cooler temperatures and rising river flows led city officials on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to lift the commercial and voluntary closures put in place earlier this month.

While recreational uses are again permitted in the Yampa River, a fishing closure from Chuck Lewis to the western city limits remains in effect.

The news release said Colorado Parks and Wildlife and city officials will continue the voluntary angling closure to give the fish additional time to recover from the high water temperatures experienced earlier this month.

Citing recent rain and favorable forecasts, the release said city staff believe that water criteria are returning to reasonably stable conditions.

On Wednesday, water flows were at 116 cubic feet per second, and water temperatures had been below the closure-triggering 75 degree threshold for the past four days.

“That trend, coupled with colder water temperatures, and less recreation demand typically seen this time of year, has led to the reopening of the river for both commercial and recreational use, except for angling,” the release explained.

The river was closed on July 19 for six days, followed by another closure on Aug. 2 that lasted 16 days. This is the sixth consecutive summer the Yampa River in Steamboat has been put under restrictions.