Steamboat Springs Police Department promotes Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant

Steamboat Springs Police Department announces the promotion of Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant.

Steamboat Springs Police Department/ Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Police Department recently promoted Patrol Officer Brian Arthur to sergeant, the department announced Friday, Jan 13.

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Officer Brian Arthur to Sergeant!” SSPD Commander Mark Beckett said in a news release. “Brian is incredibly deserving of this achievement, and I know he will do a fantastic job for our department and the community in his new role.”

Arthur began his new role Jan. 9, which encompasses providing oversight and supervision for patrol officers on his duty shift, as well as department community engagement initiatives.

With SSPD since 2017, Arthur previously held the position of Field Training Officer, taking part in training every new officer since 2019. Then in 2022, he obtained his certification to become a firearm instructor.

“I hope to continue to be a mentor for our young officers in my new role and a leader for our community,” Arthur said.

Following graduation from the Law Enforcement Academy, Arthur served six years in Colorado Air National Guard Security Forces. He then spent a year with the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

A Hawaiian native, Arthur moved to Colorado at 13. Now Arthur remains in Steamboat with his wife and 1-year-old daughter.