Steamboat Springs Police Department cuts back on VIN checks amid staff shortage￼
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Steamboat Springs Police Department announced it will now only offer Vehicle Identification Number Checks once a week, effective immediately.
“Like other businesses, we’re experiencing shortages especially with our Community Service Officers, who typically conduct these checks,” Sergeant Evan Noble said in a news release. “As a way to be the most efficient and continue to serve our community, we’ve made modifications to the procedures for the time being.”
SSPD VIN inspections, which are now offered Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., cost $30 and require a vehicle to be taken to the Combined Law Enforcement Facility at 2027 Shield Drive. VIN checks are typically done for vehicle titling, registration or sale.
Additionally, anyone interested in applying for a Community Service Officer role can see position details at GovernmentJobs.com/Careers/SteamboatSprings.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.