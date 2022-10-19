Steamboat Springs Police Department cuts back on VIN checks amid staff shortage￼

The Steamboat Springs Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, that it will now only conduct vehicle identification number inspections once a week, down from twice a week previously.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

“Like other businesses, we’re experiencing shortages especially with our Community Service Officers, who typically conduct these checks,” Sergeant Evan Noble said in a news release. “As a way to be the most efficient and continue to serve our community, we’ve made modifications to the procedures for the time being.”

SSPD VIN inspections, which are now offered Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., cost $30 and require a vehicle to be taken to the Combined Law Enforcement Facility at 2027 Shield Drive. VIN checks are typically done for vehicle titling, registration or sale.

Additionally, anyone interested in applying for a Community Service Officer role can see position details at GovernmentJobs.com/Careers/SteamboatSprings .