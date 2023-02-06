Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation accepting Yampa River use applications

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is accepting new commercial use permit requests, as well as proposed use changes from current outfitters for business on the Yampa River through the city for 2023.

According to a news release, businesses seeking commercial use permits must submit a detailed business/operating plan for their proposed use, which should include safety plans, daily numbers, times and areas of use, and demonstrate understanding of commercial guidelines and planning codes.

Proposed use changes, such as stand-up paddleboarding, angling, rafting, etc., will need to be approved by the commission. Businesses currently approved to operate under the Yampa River Management Plan for a specific use by the commission are not required to resubmit if they have no use changes.

The application deadline for both new permits and change-of-use requests is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Applications not submitted by then will not be considered.

The commission will review applications during its next meeting at 5 p.m. March 8 in Centennial Hall. The city says operators should be prepared to discuss their plans and answer questions if necessary. The meeting will be held virtually and in person.

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2504 .