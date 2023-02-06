Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation accepting Yampa River use applications
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission is accepting new commercial use permit requests, as well as proposed use changes from current outfitters for business on the Yampa River through the city for 2023.
According to a news release, businesses seeking commercial use permits must submit a detailed business/operating plan for their proposed use, which should include safety plans, daily numbers, times and areas of use, and demonstrate understanding of commercial guidelines and planning codes.
Proposed use changes, such as stand-up paddleboarding, angling, rafting, etc., will need to be approved by the commission. Businesses currently approved to operate under the Yampa River Management Plan for a specific use by the commission are not required to resubmit if they have no use changes.
The application deadline for both new permits and change-of-use requests is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Applications not submitted by then will not be considered.
The commission will review applications during its next meeting at 5 p.m. March 8 in Centennial Hall. The city says operators should be prepared to discuss their plans and answer questions if necessary. The meeting will be held virtually and in person.
For more, SteamboatSprings.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2504.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.