Steamboat Springs organizations partner to screen documentary on 10th Mountain Division

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy image

Tickets are on sale now for a screening of “Mission Mt. Mangart,” an award-winning documentary that explores untold stories of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Special Olympics of Steamboat and Yampa Valley are partnering with the Tread of Pioneers Museum to present the film.

“(SSWSC) is privileged to co-sponsor with (SOSY) to present the screening of Mission Mt. Mangart to our community. We are aligned in our mission to provide sports opportunities to all individuals,” said Ellen Campbell, SSWSC and SSWSC Foundation director of development. “To provide the showing at Howelsen Hill under the flags in Olympian Hall is the ideal setting for this special presentation.”

The 70-minute film, featuring original music and directed by Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony, will be screened Jan. 9 at Howelsen Hill in Olympian Hall. “Mission Mt. Mangart” reveals the 10th Mountain Division’s trials and tribulations, consisting of the most talented international skiers and mountaineers of the day.

The event is in honor of Special Olympian Sue White, with proceeds benefitting SOSY, SSWSC and the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative. Tickets are $50, and include chili, beer and wine. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search “Mission Mt. Mangart.”