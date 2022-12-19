Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday
Emerald Park will once again serve as the drop-off location for the free Christmas Tree Recycling program this year.
According to the city, Steamboat Springs residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees for free beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through the end of February. All decorations must be removed from the tree before recycling. Wreaths will not be accepted.
Trees should be dropped off in the northwest corner of the Emerald Park parking lot, accessible from U.S. Highway 40 via Emerald Park Lane or Ski Town Way. Drop-off is available seven days a week sunrise to sunset.
Mulch produced by recycling trees will be used in city parks, as well as provided to residents on a first come, first serve basis in the spring.
