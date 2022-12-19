 Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

The city of Steamboat Springs will begin accepting trees for its free Christmas Tree Recycling program on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Courtesy photo

Emerald Park will once again serve as the drop-off location for the free Christmas Tree Recycling program this year.

According to the city, Steamboat Springs residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees for free beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through the end of February. All decorations must be removed from the tree before recycling. Wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees should be dropped off in the northwest corner of the Emerald Park parking lot, accessible from U.S. Highway 40 via Emerald Park Lane or Ski Town Way. Drop-off is available seven days a week sunrise to sunset.

Mulch produced by recycling trees will be used in city parks, as well as provided to residents on a first come, first serve basis in the spring.

Environment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 