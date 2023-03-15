Steamboat Springs offers composting pails to residents with qualifying service signup

The city is offering free Behrens 1.5-gallon composting pails to residents who have or plan to sig up for composting service from either Cowgirl Composting or Twin Enviro Services.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs, in conjunction with Cowgirl Composting and Twin Enviro Services, is launching a new eco-initiative by offering a limited number of free kitchen composting pails to residents as an incentive to compost at home.

“As we start a new season, it’s also a great time to make a change to our routines or start a new home tradition like composting,” said Community Recycling Coordinator Alicia Archibald in a news release. “Composting is a simple action you can take to reduce greenhouse gasses, support climate action, and reduce your carbon footprint. Plus, you might even reduce food costs for you and your family!”

Starting Monday, March 20, the city will provide 500 Behrens 1.5-gallon composting pails to community members on a first come, first serve basis. However, residents must have or plan to sign up for composting service from either Cowgirl Composting or Twin Enviro in order to receive a pail. Pails can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Friday in the foyer of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

According to the news release, the 7.5-by-7.5-by-11-inch Behrens composting pails are made with high-quality painted galvanized steel, include two activated charcoal filters in the lid to reduce odors and come with composting instructions.

“The city has a goal to divert 85% of our waste stream through composting and recycling by 2050, with an interim goal of 46% by 2030,” Archibald said. “Approximately 30% of the current waste is from food – so composting will be key to meeting that goal.”

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/SpurChange .