Steamboat Springs nonprofit to host bowling fundraiser in memory of Gina Toothaker
Next month, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide will hold a Bowling Against Bullies fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit’s anti-bullying program, “It Takes Courage.”
Held in memory of Gina Toothaker, the event invites teams and spectators to enjoy a special night from 5-10 p.m. March 10 at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Attendees must be age 21 or older.
Teams of up to six players can register for $300, which includes beer, wine and food. When registering, only one ticket per team must be purchased, and teams must select either the 5:30-7:30 p.m. session, or the 8-10 p.m. session.
Twenty-four teams can enter and bowl in the event. Costumes are encouraged, and a variety of prizes will be given out at 10 p.m. Spectators can attend the event for a $25 fee, which also includes beer, wine and food.
Register at bit.ly/3S6NuhU or call 970-846-8182 for more information.
