Steamboat Springs’ newest auto repair shop aims to take care of people at decent price

Bob Wallace, the owner of Wallace Autos, is hoping to build his business in his new west side location at 2101 Snow Bowl Plaza.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In April, Bob Wallace opened his automotive repair shop, Wallace Autos, at 2101 Snow Bowl Plaza, but the longtime mechanic, with more than 20 years of experience, is not new to the business.

“I took a break, and I actually started building houses,” said Wallace. “I’ve got a two-year-old son, and I’ve got another one on the way. This opportunity was just right: Chris (Cotton) was moving out, and we had talked about it for like a year before just kind of joking and it just kind of worked out.”

Wallace, who took over the location that used to house Bear’s Automotive on the west side of Steamboat Spring, said his goal is to take care of people at a decent price. The auto repair shop will take in all makes of cars and offer services including tires, oil changes, full engines, transmissions, clutches, brakes, and exhaust. He is certified to work on Subaru vehicles and is an Automotive Service Excellence certified mechanic. He said he works on Toyota and all American makes of vehicles as well.

“Our goal is just taking care of people at a decent price, and doing it right the first time” Wallace said. “We pride ourselves on not having any comebacks.”

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. It was just the opportunity that Wallace, who said he has loved working on cars since he was 15, was looking for to get back in the automotive repair business after owning his own shop in Denver for 10 years.

He left the business to take a short break, before moving to the Yampa Valley five years ago. He has worked for a couple of local automotive shops in town, and is excited to own a shop again.

The location has two lifts, and Wallace said he has the means to take on just about every job. Wallace says he just loves mechanics and tinkering with stuff and that he still enjoys building motorcycles and hotrods when he gets the chance. Customers can reach the shop at 970-879-1143 or by emailing bwallaceautos@gmail.com .

Wallace, and his wife Kaiti Lydon, live in Oak Creek with their son, Declan. The couple is expecting their second child in November.

It’s just a nice transition,” Wallace said. “I took a break and this opportunity came around and I took advantage of it.”

