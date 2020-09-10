Steamboat Springs names new fire chief

Chuck Cerasoli has been named the new fire chief for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Interim Steamboat Springs Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli was named as the new full-time chief Thursday, according to city officials.

Ceralosi was chosen for the position from more than 50 candidates through a national search conducted by the city. Four were named finalists and put through an assessment that evaluated personality traits, included hypothetical scenarios, presentations, prioritization exercises and management style. Four panels then interviewed the candidates ultimately choosing Cerasoli for the top spot.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck as the city’s next fire chief,” Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release. “Through this intensive process Chuck emerged as the top candidate and the best person to lead the department forward.”

Cerasoli has deep roots in the Steamboat community, being a local resident for the last two decades. He joined Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue in 2000 as a firefighter and paramedic.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the new chief and continue to serve this fantastic community that my family has called home for 20 years,” Cerasoli said in the release. “I look forward to working with the talented team across SSFR as we address the future direction for the department.”

In 2008, Cerasoli was promoted to lieutenant/paramedic overseeing training, including the department’s annual fire academy. His position then grew to become training captain, then deputy fire chief.

According to city officials, Cerasoli has implemented many new departmental protocols and operations. He also has expanded equipment and applied for and received grants to grow the department to meet the growing needs of the community.

In addition to his work with Steamboat Fire Rescue, Cerasoli serves as acting vice chair for both the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council and Routt County EMS Council. He earned a bachelor’s degree in appropriate technologies with a minor in environmental studies from Western State University in Colorado.

Cerasoli has served as interim chief since 2019 after Mel Stewart retired as fire chief due to medical reasons.