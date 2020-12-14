Steamboat Springs man arrested for starting a fire on courthouse lawn

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27-year-old Jake Hedrick, of Steamboat Springs, on Sunday on charges of second-degree arson, wildland fire and criminal mischief.

Deputies were called to the historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat after someone reported a man burning branches on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn, according to an affidavit filed in Routt County Court. When deputies arrived, Hedrick told them he was homeless, Undersheriff Doug Scherar said.

Scherar said the branches were broken off from pine trees outside of the courthouse, and Hedrick knowingly put the courthouse structure in danger and caused about $1,200 in damages, which justified the arson charge, the affidavit states.

If convicted of second-degree arson, Hedrick could be sentenced to two to six years in prison with three years mandatory parole and/or a fine ranging from $2,000 to $500,000. A wildland fire conviction could carry a sentence of six months in jail or a maximum fine of $750. And if he was convicted of criminal mischief, Hedrick could face a sentence of up to 1 1/2 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

