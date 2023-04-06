Steamboat Springs looks for resident volunteer to serve on noxious weed board

Steamboat Springs is looking for a volunteer willing to dig into deep-rooted issues as the city’s representative on the Routt County Noxious Weed Advisory Board.

“It doesn’t matter if you know the difference between spurge or knapweed, we all pretty much know a weed when we see one, and we’re hoping to find a volunteer that will play a valuable role in the Yampa Valley’s battle against invasive species,” City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release.

The Routt County Noxious Weed Advisory Board is a volunteer-based board that meets quarterly. Board members serve three-year terms; however, individuals may be appointed to serve successive terms without limitations. The board is comprised of 11 seats including three from each road district, an at-large member and a city position appointed by the Steamboat Springs City Council.

The board advises the Routt County commissioners and City Council in a variety of matters, including:

Review the Noxious Weed Management Plan to ensure it is in compliance with applicable law and make recommendations for amendment of the plan when appropriate.

Develop and recommend management criteria for noxious weeds.

Review and recommend noxious weeds to be included in the plan.

Make recommendations regarding identified landowners and requirements to manage noxious weeds on their property.

Residents can apply at SteamboatSprings.net/apply . Applications are due by April 19, and City Council will interview candidates during the April 25 meeting to appoint the representative.