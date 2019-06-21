Steamboat Springs junior is Rotary Club’s Student of the Month

John Hannaway

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honored John Hannaway as the May Student of the Month for May. Lucianne Myhre, one of Hannaway’s teachers, nominated the Steamboat Springs High School junior for the honor.

“Through my personal working experience, I find John to be a curious and motivated student,” Myhre said. “John never lets a question go unanswered. When presented with an idea, concept or issue, he goes above and beyond to explore and discover the answer to his questions.”

This year, John completed an intensive research project called “Peace and Justice” and presented his work to the Steamboat community. Outside the classroom, John has participated in the Colorado Youth Leadership Institute where he traveled to Haiti to help school-age children. He raised funds and gathered supplies for the trip and the children he served. In the summer, John works as a counselor at a summer camp in New Hampshire.