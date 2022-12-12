Steamboat Springs hires new community recycling coordinator
Steamboat Springs has an eye on upcoming mandatory recycling, as well as improving its waste reduction, recycling and composting programs, according to the city.
With these initiatives in mind, the city announced Monday, Dec. 12, that it is hiring industry expert Alicia Archibald as the new community recycling coordinator.
In a news release, city says its new two-year contracted position will help Steamboat achieve waste reduction and recycling goals outlined in the Routt County Climate Action Plan. In particular, Archibald will be active in a few key areas: implementing the commercial recycling ordinance, providing technical assistance to the community, developing city recycling sites and supporting implementation of the Climate Action Plan.
“(Archibald) brings a wealth of waste management and recycling experience that will significantly assist the city and elevate the community toward greener practices,” said Winnie DelliQuadri, special project/intergovernmental services manager.
Archibald currently serves on the Board of Directors for Recycling Colorado and, prior to accepting the community recycling coordinator position, served as a solid waste consultant focusing on waste minimization strategies for municipalities for four years. She has held various sustainability related positions, and has training in Occupational Safety and Health Administration general industry outreach.
Archibald will start her new role on Monday, Dec. 19.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.