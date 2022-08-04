Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally

About 250 people with a wide array of signs marched down Lincoln Avenue for the Women's March on Steamboat on May 15, 2022.

For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action.

Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, on the historic Routt County Courthouse lawn.

The event is sponsored by the Routt County Democrats and the Students for Social Justice club, which has Hale as its president. Hale added that the event is BYOS: bring your own sign. There will also be markers and cardboard available to make a poster at the event.

Hale explained that the goal of the rally is to bring people together to speak out on reproductive rights.

“When Roe v. Wade got overturned, it just hit your heart — ‘Oh my gosh, this is gonna affect so many people,’” Hale said.

“It is unfathomable to me that a decision made 50 years ago is now overturned and is going to affect the rest of my life along with the lives of all women in this country, especially those of my generation” according to Hale.

She added that she hadn’t attended the Women’s March earlier this year, or rallies organized by former Steamboat Springs High School student Adia Clark Lay.

If you go What: Women’s Rights Rally When: Noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 Where: Historic Routt County Courthouse Lawn downtown

“I just hope that people turn up and voice their opinions, because I think it’s very important that we all know what’s going on,” Hale said. She hopes that “people who don’t necessarily agree understand why we’re out there, how much it affects us and how much it angers and concerns us.”

Students for Social Justice was founded by Macy Reisman in 2020 in the wake of protests against the death of George Floyd by Minnesota police. Since then, the club has remained active.

Olivia Hale, a Steamboat Springs High School Senior and president of Students for Social Justice, has worked to organize a Women’s Rights Rally which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Hale said she hopes to continue growing the club and making it more active in the broader community. She added that this is especially important as the club seeks to engage younger folks in political issues.

“I think it’s important that our generation starts talking about it, because we’re the ones that are going to go out into the world and who are supposed to change the world,” Hale said. “So, you’ve got to start somewhere.”

