Steamboat Springs High School senior chosen as Rotary Student of the Month for February

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honored Steamboat Springs High School senior Ryley Claire Traverse as Student of the Month for February.

Traverse has a 4.18 GPA and is committed to her passions of math and music. She has taken every math class her school offers, and she is a member of the Sailors marching band, where she is in the drum line and plays the snare drum, bass drum and quads. She is also involved in Science Olympiad, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yoga, Nordic skiing and cross-country.

Traverse also enjoys community-service projects, time spent as a Wyldlife leader and playing the piano for the worship services at her church. She has played the piano for 13 years.

Traverse lived and worked at a young life camp in Oregon for a month last summer, and she wants to be a statistician or an actuary.