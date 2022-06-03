Steamboat Springs High School offers grief support following death of student

Counselors and grief support professionals will be available at Steamboat Springs High School after a student at the school died early Thursday morning.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, June 2, Principal Rick Elertson explained that a SSHS freshman had died at the hospital around 1 a.m. with her family by her side. The letter did not provide details surrounding the student’s death.

According to the letter, the school’s crisis response team met and offered counseling support services throughout the day Friday for students and staff. The letter added that all students were notified of their classmate’s passing at 1 p.m. Friday via a statement that was read by a counselor, teacher or staff member.

In follow-up communications to parents, the school added that further support and counselors will be available for office hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Steamboat Springs School District Office, 325 Seventh St.

Additionally the school provided contact information for counselors, including their office phone numbers and email addresses, along with other resources for support.

• Monica Feagler, 970-871-3690 or mfeagler@ssk12.org

• Anne Koshio, 970-871-3641 or akoshio@ssk12.org

• Danica Moss, 970-871-3571 or dmoss@ssk12.org

• Donna Neas, 970-871-3612 or dneas@ssk12.org

Steamboat Springs School District Crisis Support Team

Resources for parents, students and families

• Quick Tips and Guidelines Concerning Grief

• MindSprings — Steamboat Community Mental Health -970-879-2141 or MindSpringsHealth.org .

• Colorado Crisis Support — 24/7 hotline for accessing mental health services, 1-844-493-TALK (8255)

• Colorado Crisis Text — 24/7 free text line for anyone in any type of mental health crisis text TALK to 38255

• National Crisis Line — 24/7 free and confidential support line for people in distress: 1-800-273-8255

• Safe 2 Tell Colorado — 24/7 anonymously report safety or mental health concerns. Call or text 1-877-542-7233

• I Matter Support Services — provides free mental health services to students at cdhs.colorado.gov/behavioral-health/i-matter-program

• Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide at SteamboatSuicidePrevention.com /.