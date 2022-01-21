Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase takes stage for 26th year
For 26 years, the Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase has given students a rare opportunity to produce, choreograph and perform in a totally student-run show.
This year’s show opened Thursday, Jan. 20, and will continue with additional performances at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Steamboat Springs Auditorium.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and are $10 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating. They can also be purchased at the high school during lunch periods and at Steamboat Fit.
“I’m a producer and also a choreographer of six pieces,” said Katherine Brunk, one of four seniors producing the show. “It’s been awesome to work with a variety of students, from freshmen to seniors, that have danced before or who haven’t danced at all. It’s just been a pleasure to see everyone grow.”
Since its inception, the Steamboat High School Dance Showcase has been run and performed entirely by students.
“I like Showcase because it’s tradition,” Sophia Waters said. “It’s fun to be with friends and to really just express yourself through dance.”
All of the producers for this year’s show said they have been influenced over the years by the energy and dedication of those who came before them.
“It’s a big responsibility for sure,” Emma Teachout said of producing the show. “But I think having the ability to take care of all these girls and students is really rewarding.”
For her part, Kylie Kuhl was happy the Dance Showcase has been a part of her high school experience.
“I’ve been I’ve been watching it for as long as I can remember, so I was super excited when I came here as a freshman, and I’ve done it ever since,” Kuhl said. “Everybody’s so nice and so welcoming, and I’m definitely going to remember it.”
This year’s show, “Ethereal,” will feature 12 pieces, including “Sacred” choregraphed by Teachout and Brunk; “We Belong” choregraphed by Brunk and Liv Mason; “We’re Worth Platinum and Gold” choregraphed by Kuhl and Brunk; “Afterglow” choregraphed by Hamptyn Meadows; “Dissolve in the Quicklime” choreographed by Waters; and “Akasha” choregraphed by Teachout and Brunk to close out the first half.
The performance will return after a short intermission with “Nefertiti” choreographed by Waters; “Heavenly Body” choregraphed by Kuhl; “Daydreams” choregraphed by Brunk; “Flume” choregraphed by Teachout; “Infatuation” choregraphed by Bruce Hayes; and “Angelica, Pamela, Sandra and Rita” choregraphed by Kuhl, Teachout, Brunk and Waters to close out the show.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase takes stage for 26th year
For 26 years, the Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase has given students a rare opportunity to produce, choreograph and perform in a totally student-run show.