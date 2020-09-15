Steamboat Springs golf wins at Moffat County, Vail

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team won its second-straight golf tournament with a combined total of 234. Sailor Travis Seitz won the day with 75 strokes, tying with Vail Mountain’s Felix Gruner.

Steamboat had three more golfers in the top 10. Colin Kagan took fourth with a 79, Michael Dinapoli earned fifth with an 80 and Jeremy Nolting finished ninth with an 82.

Last Wednesday, Steamboat Springs won at Moffat County, led by Nolting, who took the individual victory.

Nolting recorded a 79, while teammate Seitz wasn’t far behind with an 86. Sailors Charlie Reisman and Kagan tied for seventh with 87s, while Dinapoli snuck into the top 10 with an 88.

Steamboat won with a combined score of 252, three strokes fewer than Battle Mountain in second.

The wins come in the week leading up to Regionals, which will take place at Green Valley Ranch in Denver on Sept. 22. Aspen will be the team’s greatest obstacle.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Vail Golf Club

Team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 234. 2. Rifle 255. 3. Vail Mountain 241. 4. Summit 242. 5. Eagle Valley 250. 6. Vail Christian 257. 7. Aspen 258. 8. Palisade 260. 9. Fruita Monument 261. 10. Battle Mountain 263. 11. Moffat County 266. 11. Coal Ridge 266. 13. Cedaredge 269. 14. Meeker 279. 15. Delta 311.

Top 10: 1. Travis Seitz, SS, 75. 1. Felix Gruner, VM, 75. 3. Ryley Cibula, 77. 4. Colin Kagan, SS, 79. 5. Ross Anderson, VC, 80. 5. Michael Dinapoli, SS, 80. 7. Myles Galbraith, CR, 81. 7. Carson Miller, A, 81. 9. Kade Hayward, FM, 82. 9. Ranger Stone, S, 82. 9. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 82. 9. Jake Crawford, EV, 82. 9. Cannon Wall, R, 82. 9. Stewie Bruce, VM, 82.

Steamboat Springs finishers: 42. Charlie Reisman 92. Jack Becker 95.

Wed. Sept. 9

Yampa Valley Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 252. 2. Battle Mountain 255. 3. Coal Ridge 276. 4. Meeker 292. 5. Moffat County 295.

Top 10: 1. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 79. 2. Cal Hill, BM, 81. 3. Dave Andujo, MC, 84. 4. PJ Kessenich, BM, 86. 4. Travis Seitz, SS, 86. 4. Clay Copenhaver, BM, 86. 7. Lance Fullenwider, CR, 87. 7. Charlie Reisman, SS, 87. 7. Colin Kagan, SS, 87. 10. Jack Fox, BM, 88. 10. Michael Dinapoli, SS, 88.

Steamboat Springs finishers: 14. Jack Becker 93. 18. Parker Moline 97. 26. Logan Spiegel 103. 26. Alex Orozco 103. 29. Dawson Homes 105.

