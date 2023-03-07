Steamboat Springs giving away unused city hall office supplies next week

Steamboat Springs will hold a Community Days giveaway event next week in an effort to empty the old city hall building of office supplies that will no longer be used as city employees transition to a new city hall space.

City staff and many municipal services have transitioned to the temporary city hall in Centennial Hall, including all office furniture that will be used. Everything else is being given away for free to the community between Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16.

“We’re applying sustainability across the project and working to ensure as much of the materials from the old city hall remain out of the landfill,” Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson said. “Organizations and the public have the opportunity to secure some great office items absolutely free.”

Nonprofits will get the first crack at supplies from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The general public will then be allowed to peruse the remaining wares from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday. The city expects items to move fast, so individuals should be ready to haul items away immediately. The city will not be able to hold items.

Much of the old city hall building — built in 1961 — contains asbestos, specifically in weight-bearing walls, flooring, caulking around windows, and window-framing panels, all of which require specific abatement. However, if there is an interest in other building fittings such as office doors, bathroom fixtures and other non-contaminated materials, the city will have a facilities representative on hand to discuss details and options.

“There is still plenty of good life in the equipment being offered even though it may have outlived its use for the city,” Facilities Manager Eric Friese said. “We would really like others to take advantage of these things and keep them from being disposed of. Besides the price can’t be beat!”