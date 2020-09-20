Steamboat Springs football sticks to spring, Soroco plays this fall

The Steamboat Springs football team wore new VICIS Zero1 helmets during it season opener against Manual on Friday, Aug. 30, at Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School football team and sideline cheer squad will wait to compete in Season C in the spring. Soroco High School will join rival Hayden High School in playing this fall, according to Rams Athletic Director Jo Parker.

Last week, the Colorado High School Activities Association gave schools the option to compete in either Season A in the fall or Season C in the spring, after Gov. Jared Polis announced new guidelines pertaining to organized sports.

Steamboat announced the football team and sideline cheer will wait to compete in Season C, according to a release from SSHS Athletic Director Luke DeWolfe on Sunday morning.

“A number of factors influenced our decision to stick with Season C, including that many student athletes and their coaches made commitments to other club sports, CHSAA athletics, or personal obligations this fall,” DeWolfe wrote in the release. “Also, given the many Western Slope teams playing in Season C, we can maintain the equity in competition and minimize how much travel is required.”

Seasons A and C will be identical, with every team playing six regular season games. Eight teams in each classification will make the playoffs. Those who don’t have an option to play another non-qualifier in an additional game during week one or two of the playoffs. CHSAA will build the schedules for each team to streamline the process.

The first practice for Season C will be Feb. 25, with the first games scheduled for March 11. Season A practices begin Sept. 24 with the first game Oct. 8.

