Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue accepting firefighter applications until March 20

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters put out a backyard chicken coop fire in late 2020. Steamboat Fire Rescue is currently accepting applications for two firefighter positions. The deadline to apply is noon on March 20.

On Tuesday, March 7, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue announced it is accepting applications for firefighter/EMT and firefighter/paramedic positions.

The positions will operate under the direction of the Steamboat Fire Rescue shift captain or lieutenant and are expected to perform a variety of daily fire operations.

Interested candidates must meet minimum requirements, which can be found on the job posting at SteamboatSprings.net/SSFRJobs . The positions offer benefits and a salary between $63,700 to $100,861.

The Steamboat Fire Rescue positions’ selection process will consist of a formal application, interview, written exam, physical ability test, psychological evaluation, background check and firefighter fitness evaluation and health screening.

“Interested candidates would need to respond quickly as the deadline to apply is noon on Monday, March 20,” Steamboat Fire Rescue Captain Joe Oakland said. “Put your talents and skills to work and be part of a team that makes a difference in people’s lives on a daily basis.”

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/SSFRJobs .