Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District extends open burn season

Thanks in large part to residual moisture from the snow-heavy winter, the Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District has extended its open burn season.

“Typically, the open burn period runs each year from Nov. 1 through April 15,” Fire Marshal Doug Shaffer said in a news release. “However, the significant snow and wet conditions has allowed us to extend the burn period. We’ll evaluate conditions on a week-to-week basis to determine when burning will end.”

The following parameters, which still apply during the extended period, must be met prior to any open burn:

Contact Routt County Environmental Health at 970-870-5588 prior to open burn for a permit.

Burn piles must be less than 10-by-10-by-10 feet and be devoid of any trash or materials more suited for a landfill.

There must be 6 inches or more of snow on the ground at and around the burn site.

Burning must be started prior to 11 a.m., always monitored and be out by sunset.

Call Routt County Communications prior to starting the burn at 970-879-1110.

The release noted the open burn season extension is only for the Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District . Residents outside the district should check with their local fire agency for current requirements.

Anyone considering an open burn should observe fire safety guidelines and check the National Weather Service Fire Weather pages for local forecasts, according to the release.

“Please use caution during any open burn and consider alternatives before open burning for materials through recycling, reusing or disposal at a landfill,” Shaffer said. “Since we’re talking burning, I would like to remind everyone that residential fire pits also require a permit.”

For more, call Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue at 970-879-7170.