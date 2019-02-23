Steamboat Springs climbing gym expands space, hours

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It's been a little less than two years since the Love Climbing Adventures gym opened its doors in Steamboat Springs, and now in an effort to better serve its customers, the business has decided to leave those doors open to members 24 hours a day.

"As a business, we always want to grow. We want to keep up with the desire to climb different terrain by providing it as soon as we can," manager Shane Hickman said. "The 24-hour access, I think, is going to do really great things for the community. I know there are a lot of people, and friends that I know, who don't get memberships because of our hours."

The indoor climbing gym, located at 2673 Jacob Circle, will start allowing access 24 hours a day, and the business is in the process of changing its entry system to accommodate that access.

“My goal is to have it all done by April 1,” owner Justin Dillie said.

In addition to the expanded hours, the gym has plans to double the amount of space for climbing and is currently finishing work on a 700-square-foot weight room that will double the square footage of that space. The expansion process will also move the front desk area, add a locker room and make the space more efficient.

The gym, which opened in 2017, has 250 members, according to Hickman, and includes two different bouldering areas and a larger section of roped climbing that offers members lead wall, top-rope and auto-belay climbing. As part of the upgrades, the gym is planning on adding another section of climbing wall in an area that is currently home to the front desk and a retail space.

The 24-hour access will require a new entrance that can be locked off from the rest of the gym. Magnetic doors that bypass those areas will also be added to allow customers to come in at any hour of the day.

Dillie said the space where the front desk and retail areas are now will be used to expand the gym’s climbing space by 3,000 square feet. That work is expected to be done some time this summer.

“We are adding a new climbing cave, a climbing area for 5-year-olds and some slab climbing,” Dillie said. “The changes will allow us to be on the climbing circuit for climbing gyms that host competitions. Normally, we just go down to Denver to compete, but now, they are going to be able to come here.”

Dillie said those climbing events can draw as many as 60 to 80 athletes to Steamboat to compete in a number of different climbing events, age and ability divisions. It will also give statewide exposure to the gym, which offers after-school programs, classes, competitive climbing teams and a place for climbers to gather and climb.

Hickman is hoping the move to 24-hour access will increase gym memberships and provide a place where locals can come anytime no matter how busy their schedules are or the crazy hours they might work.

The gym is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“We are providing a location for climbers to meet up and stay active through the winter," Hickman said.

He said the gym is also researching the idea of offering guided climbing tours in the summer, but that idea is still in the planning stages.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.