Steamboat Springs City Council to have booth a farmers market

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Starting Saturday, June 15, Steamboat Springs City Council returns for the fourth season hosting a booth at Main Street Steamboat Springs Farmers Market.

“Over the past four years, the council booth has evolved into a popular way for residents to interact with council members in a relaxed atmosphere,” said City Manager Gary Suiter in a news release. “This council has focused on connecting with the community and promoting an open dialogue on topics that we face together.”

Available council members are on hand at the City Council booth from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday running through Aug. 31. The Council Booth, No. 48, is located in the same spot as previous years on Yampa Street, closer to Sixth Street.