Steamboat Springs City Council race heating up

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs City Council race is taking shape.

Four seats are up for election this November, with openings on the council within each of the city’s three districts and an at-large seat. These seats are currently held by Scott Ford, Jason Lacy, Heather Sloop and Robin Crossan.

So far, three people have turned in completed nomination petitions to the Steamboat Springs City Hall, according to City Clerk Julie Franklin. To run for City Council, a person must collect 25 signatures from voters within their district. Franklin said nine people have picked up petitions to collect signatures so far.

Current Council President Lacy submitted signatures to run for the at-large seat. Council Member Crossan submitted a petition to run again for the District 1 seat she currently holds, and Planning Commissioner Michael Buccino turned in a petition to represent District 2.

“We don’t have anybody for District 3 yet,” Franklin said.

District 3 includes neighborhoods in the area around Mount Werner.

“Obviously, there are still a lot out there, and I think people are out rattling the bushes a little bit, which is good,” Franklin said.

Potential candidates have until Aug. 26 to collect those signatures, so there is still time to make a run for City Council.

“You can pick one up on (Aug.) 26, but you have to do it all one day,” Franklin said.

How to run for City Council To run for City Council, a candidate must be 18 years old by Nov. 5 and have lived in the city since at least November 2018. Candidates must live within the district they are running to represent, and at-large candidates can live anywhere within city limits. Terms for candidates representing districts end in November 2023, and the at-large candidate’s term will expire in 2021. The first step in the process of running for election is picking up a candidate information packet and nominating petition from the City Clerk’s Office. Nominating petitions will be available at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Signatures must be returned to the city clerk’s office by Monday, Aug. 26. A candidate must collect 25 signatures from registered voters within their district. A candidate for the at-large seat may collect signatures from any district. No voter may sign more than one candidate’s petition to represent a district. District 1 includes the general area from the city’s western boundary to Fourth Street and neighborhoods along River Road. District 2 includes the area around Steamboat Springs High School and the Hilltop and Sanctuary neighborhoods to Walton Creek Road. District 3 includes neighborhoods east of Walton Creek Road. More information is available online at steamboatsprings.net/election or by calling City Hall at 970-879-2060.

She added that it’s better to start circulating a petition sooner, rather than later, as voters can only sign one petition per district, meaning the longer a potential candidate waits, the fewer people are in their pool of potential signatures.

In the coming days, Franklin’s office will be verifying signatures by comparing those signatures to the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s voter rolls. Once that process is complete, candidates will have four days to cure any signatures that were invalidated.

Signatures are invalidated if a person has signed multiple petitions within the same district or if an address does not match what’s listed on a voter’s registration records. For this reason, Franklin suggests potential candidates collect an additional 10 signatures to create a buffer for any that aren’t counted.

Once the petition process is complete, candidates will participate in a drawing by lot to determine the order in which their names will appear on the ballot. After that, Franklin’s office will focus on getting ballots certified by the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and managing campaign finance filings.

