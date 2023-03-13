Steamboat Springs City Council invites community to four upcoming Coffee with Council sessions

Steamboat Springs City Council has scheduled four Coffee with Council sessions between March and early June, each focusing on topics discussed during council's work session that month.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs City Council is continuing its Coffee with Council program with four sessions planned between March and early June.

The open conversational sessions — scheduled for Thursday, March 16, April 6, May 4 and June 8 — seek to allow council members and the community to respectfully discuss current issues and gain insight on topics covered during that month’s City Council work session.

No RSVP is necessary and community members are invited to drop in to the sessions, which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., beginning Thursday in the Carver Conference Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

In Thursday’s session, council members will seek input on the recent conversation about the Climate Action Plan and business licensing. In April, the session will be focused on affordable housing strategies.

May’s session will blend four topics including affordable housing, Steamboat Springs Transit winter service, recycling drop-offs and council members’ salary and benefits. Finally, the June session will center on fire mitigation and resilience, the new civic plaza design and accommodation tax repurposing.

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2525 .