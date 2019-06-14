Steamboat Springs City Council hots Monday session June 17

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs City Council will shift its regularly scheduled meeting for the third week of June to Monday, June 17, to accommodate individuals attending the Colorado Municipal League Annual Meeting that same week. The Monday meeting will kick off at 5 p.m. with the Steamboat Springs Liquor License Authority before moving into the heart of the regular council session.

The full agenda and a comprehensive council packet can be found at steamboatsprings.net/agendas. In addition, all council meetings are carried live on Comcast TV Channel 6, Steamboat Radio’s KKSB 100.5FM/1230AM as well as streamed online.