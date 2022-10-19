Steamboat Springs’ City 101 program applications due Nov. 1

Steamboat's City 101 program offers community members insight into various city operations, ranging from managing the airport, planning for future growth, and even what it's like to drive a snowplow.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Between December and May, Steamboat Springs will continue its City 101 program, which brings community members and city employees together to share in-depth insights into municipal operations. Participants in the program, now in its eighth year, will learn about different city divisions straight from the individuals responsible for them.

According to a news release, the goals of City 101 are to:

Create a shared understanding of the city’s mission and purpose.

Increase the understanding of the city and its operations.

Enhance the ability to serve as ambassadors for the city.

“City 101 has become a cornerstone leadership program and a vital community resource for understanding city government and its programs and services,” said Special Projects/IGS Manager and City 101 Program Director Winnie DelliQuadri. “After the sessions, we find citizens are more engaged and actively interacting with their city government; that’s what the program is all about.”

Interested community candidates must apply to the program by Nov. 1. A mix of city staff and community members will be selected to participate in field trips, forums, interactive activities and live demonstrations. These sessions will take place on select Wednesdays between December and May, typically from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more, SteamboatSprings.net/City101 .