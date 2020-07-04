Steamboat Springs celebrates the Fourth of July (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs canceled all original celebrations tied to the Fourth of July due to COVID-19. However, the city came up with an alternative to the parade, a Red, White and Blue Drive-Through that wove through town beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The longer route, which started at the Strings Music Pavillion parking lot, discouraged crowds and it seemed to work. Spectators were scattered along the streets to take in the small procession.

There is still time to share your photos for the Great American Picnic brought to you by Main Street Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Spring Chamber. Email your picnic photos to share@SteamboatPilot.com or tag Instagram posts with #SteamboatSnaps to see your photos online and possibly in print.

Even though there was no true parade, PJ Wharton of Yampa Valley Bank still dressed up as Uncle Sam at the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

Pat and Asher Komar decorate their car with streamers ahead of the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

A Steamboat Resort bus spews snow onto the streets at the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

The donkey on the Routt County Democrats trailer dons a mask at the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

Participantsfill a festive Jeep at the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

Meghan Dean and her children Harrison and Hallie wave at a passing fire truck during the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

A young girl waves a flag from the back seat at the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

Vivian Logan waves at passing cars during the Red, White, and Blue Drive-Through event on the Fourth of July in Steamboat Springs.

Shelby Reardon

