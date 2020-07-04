Steamboat Springs celebrates the Fourth of July (with video)
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The city of Steamboat Springs canceled all original celebrations tied to the Fourth of July due to COVID-19. However, the city came up with an alternative to the parade, a Red, White and Blue Drive-Through that wove through town beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The longer route, which started at the Strings Music Pavillion parking lot, discouraged crowds and it seemed to work. Spectators were scattered along the streets to take in the small procession.
There is still time to share your photos for the Great American Picnic brought to you by Main Street Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Spring Chamber. Email your picnic photos to share@SteamboatPilot.com or tag Instagram posts with #SteamboatSnaps to see your photos online and possibly in print.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User