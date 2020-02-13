Steamboat Springs boys hoops team runs away with win over Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain senior Liam McKenny barrels towards the basket during a game at Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the second quarter of a game against Battle Mountain, Steamboat Springs High School senior Dawson Lindquist ran into the offensive zone. He hurled the ball over his head, making eye contact with junior Devon Crawford in the corner the whole way.

Fooling the one Huskies defender nearby, the ball flew to Steamboat junior Eric Pollert, who waited, wide-open, underneath the net. With a casual hop, the 6-foot-7 forward dunked the ball with one hand, rattling the net. The bench, the student section, the parents and the grandparents in attendance all roared. The dazzling bucket brought the score to 31-19, where it would stay for the halftime break.

“I’m always ready for Dawson’s no-look passes because he does them in practice and he’s pretty good at it,” said Pollert. “I always got to be ready. He’s a really good player and passer.

The Sailors oozed confidence all night, leading to a 55-31 win. The 5-0 start assured them early on they were the better team, and they continued to prove it all evening. It was the little things the Sailors did that helped them develop their eventual 20-point lead.

Midway through the fourth, freshman Cade Gedeon blocked a 3-point attempt, right before Lindquist drew a charge. In the first, Crawford tipped a 3-point attempt. Not long after that, he snagged a pass from a Huskie so easily, it looked as if the pass had been intended for him.

“We put him on their stud. We tried to take him out, not let him get going,” said Steamboat head coach Michael Vandahl. “Devon just played hard the whole game. That’s kind of what Devon is, a tough, hard-nosed guy that does those dirty things for us.”

The Sailors were perfect in one aspect of the game: free throws. Four players had shots from the charity stripe and none missed, helping Steamboat go 12-for-12.

Each foul shot, every hand in the face on defense was just another nail in the coffin. The Huskies knocked back in the fourth, though, outscoring the Sailors 13-8. It’s become the mission of the Steamboat boys to have a mental lapse sometime in the second half. The phenomena seems to come later each game, so maybe, eventually, it’ll not occur at all.

Battle Mountain senior Harrison Rubis and Steamboat Springs High School junior Granger Rowan both reach for a loose ball during a game on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Shelby Reardon

On Thursday, Vandahl had to call back-to-back timeouts with under three minutes to play to tell his team to crack down on defense and stay focused.

Despite the slight downfall in the fourth, Vandahl put his bench players in, including senior James Bogan. The team fed him the ball on their final possessions, but Bogan didn’t end up in the scorebook on senior night.

Steamboat Springs junior Eric Pollert dunks in a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Todd Pollert/courtesy

Vandahl said if his team can play like they did for the first 24 minutes, they definitely have a chance to beat league leader Glenwood Springs. The Demons come to town Saturday, Feb. 15, carrying a 9-0 record against Western Slope teams. Steamboat is second in the league standings with a 7-2 conference record.

“They’re a good team, but we’re more than capable of beating them,” said Vandahl. “We’ve got to play good basketball, and we can’t have a fourth quarter like we did. I think we’ll be ready.”

Steamboat Springs 55, Battle Mountain 40

BM 12 7 8 13 – 40

SS 18 13 16 8 – 55

Scoring: BM, Liam McKenny 16, Owen Ruotolo 15, Luis Trillo 5. SS, Dawson Lindquist 16, Eric Poller 10, Granger Rowan 8, Devon Crawford 5, Parker Lindquist 5, Kellen Adams 4, Cade Gedeon 3. Fouls: BM, 13. SS, 17. FTs: BM, 13-19. SS, 12-12.

