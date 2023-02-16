Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors donates $15,000 to help families cover their utilities

According to the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, local Realtors are donating $15,000 to assist families with their utilities through the group’s Community Utility Support Program, or CUSP.

In a news release, the Board of Realtors explained that the funds will be donated to both LiftUp of Routt County and the Community Budget Center, which will administer the requests for those needing help. This is only the second year that the program has been in operation.

The aspiration is that this initiative will relieve the need for utility assistance funds as much as possible from the two local charitable entities, so that their incoming donations can cover other housing needs in the community. Additionally, this year the program has included Moffat County with Routt County in its scope of assistance, since many of the Steamboat service workers commute from Craig.