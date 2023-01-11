Steamboat Board of Education member resigns; applications for the position are now open

Steamboat Springs Board of Education member Kim Brack has resigned from her position after moving out of the district.

The school board accepted Brack’s resignation on Monday, Jan. 9, and adopted a resolution to fill the vacancy within 60 days.

Elected in 2019, Brack served on the board for more than three years. During Monday’s meeting, fellow board members expressed gratitude for Brack’s contributions.

“Over the years, I have been a witness to your passionate action. … You are a champion for students and staff and do so with great humor, compassion and grace,” said Chresta Brinkman, vice president of the school board.

The deadline to submit letters of interest to fill Brack’s position is 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

“Whoever takes this role, I think they need to be really good listeners to all sides of every issue. It’s very easy to get wrapped up in the politics or opinions of everyone else, but the bottom line is you are there for the kids of Steamboat,” Brack said. “Don’t be afraid to have your voice either. It’s OK to not agree as long as you can come to a consensus and get things done. It was more challenging than any of us expected but, in the end, rewarding because I feel like we really got a lot done.”

If the school board receives less than two applications by Feb. 3, board members could extend the application deadline. However, the board members plan to carry out consideration and interviews during a public meeting that’s tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13 and should be no later than March 6.

For information regarding the application process, potential candidates should contact Deb Ginesta, secretary to the board of education, at 970-871-3193 or dginesta@ssk12.org. The position’s term runs through November 2023. Applicants must have lived in the school district for the last 12 consecutive months and have a clean record to qualify.

